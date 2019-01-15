Donorfy announces Mailchimp integration

Cloud-based CRM for fundraisers Donorfy has integrated with marketing and email automation tool Mailchimp.

The move is designed to help fundraisers save time when using email to communicate with supporters.

The Mailchimp integration is completely automated using the Mailchimp API, and is now available as a standard feature in Donorfy.

Features of the integration include:

Sync – provides a two-way flow of subscriber / constituent information between Donorfy and Mailchimp – no more file imports

provides a two-way flow of subscriber / constituent information between Donorfy and Mailchimp – no more file imports Segmentation – lets you use Donorfy tags in Mailchimp campaigns to provide targeted messages to each segment

lets you use Donorfy tags in Mailchimp campaigns to provide targeted messages to each segment Supporter Journeys – initiates automated supporter journey campaigns in Mailchimp following customisable trigger events in Donorfy, such as donor acquisition and volunteer sign up

– initiates automated supporter journey campaigns in Mailchimp following customisable trigger events in Donorfy, such as donor acquisition and volunteer sign up 360-degree view – shows Mailchimp subscriber activity on Donorfy constituent profiles and timeline, and includes Mailchimp campaign analytics in Donorfy’s campaign analytics

Donorfy CEO Robin Fisk said:

“This is a really exciting development for fundraisers who use Donorfy and Mailchimp because it means the CRM and email software are working seamlessly together in the cloud to bring welcome efficiency and effectiveness. We believe that fundraisers deserve to use the best tools for the job, which is why we integrate to the likes of Mailchimp and Eventbrite rather than expecting them to compromise with built-in equivalents which, let’s face it, are never as good as the real thing.”

Those interested in finding out more can contact Donorfy, book a demo, or take out a free 14-day trial.