Prince William to speak at Charity Commission annual public meeting

The Charity Commission has announced that the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, is to speak at its annual public meeting this month.

The Charity Commission‘s meeting takes place on 23 January 2018 at at the Royal Institution in London. The meeting will be chaired by William Shawcross, Chairman of the Commission, who will open the meeting before His Royal Highness delivers the keynote speech.

Chief Executive Helen Stephenson will also speak, about the Commission’s work over the last year and plans for the coming months. This will be followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask Stephenson and the executive team any questions.

Spaces for the meeting are very limited. To register an interest in attending, email publicmeetings@charitycommission.gsi.gov.uk including your name and the organisation that you are a representative of.

Image: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the signing of a Book of Condolences for Orlando at the US Embassy in London 2016 (cropped): original by US Embassy London on Flickr, used under Creative Commons

