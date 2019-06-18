Paul Newman’s charity marks 20th anniversary with £20k event at BAFTA

Over The Wall, the children’s charity set up by the late Hollywood actor Paul Newman, celebrated its 20th anniversary at the BAFTA building in Piccadilly, London.

The charity, which provides therapeutic camps for seriously ill children, welcomed special guests, volunteers, staff and many of the children and families which have benefited from the charity to the event. Joe Woods, who co-founded the charity with Paul Newman, was also there.

The evening raised £20,000 through an auction, raffle and donations from guests.

Thousands of children with serious illnesses have now experienced the camps, enabling them to “raise a little hell”, as Paul Newman put it.



In its first year, Over The Wall took just 25 children with cancer to camp. Now the charity caters for over 130 different illnesses, and this year, to celebrate the charity’s 20th anniversary, Over The Wall broke its own records taking over 1,000 children to camp in 2019.



CEO of the charity, Kevin Mathieson said: