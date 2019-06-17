Ballot for 2020 London Landmarks Half Marathon to open on 18 June

The ballot for the 2020 London Landmarks Half Marathon will open tomorrow, Tuesday 18 June at midday, the organisers have announced, with over 65,000 people having already registered their interest to run the event.

This time, the event capacity is rising to 14,000, made up of public and charity places. The ballot is open for a week, until midday on Tuesday 25 June, and successful applicants will know if they have been successful on Thursday 27 June.

Entry is priced at £55.00 with the LLHM 2020 ballot free to enter. Participants only need to pay for their place if they are successful, and this money will go to Tommy’s, which organises the event for the benefit of the whole charity sector.

Those unsuccessful in the ballot can enter via LLHM’s charity partners, which alongside Tommy’s, include Alzheimer’s Research UK, Cancer Research UK, Guide Dogs, Macmillan Cancer Support, Prostate Cancer UK and the British Heart Foundation.

Lia Fyles, London Landmarks Half Marathon Race Director, said:

“Having over 65,000 people already pre-registered for the 2020 London Landmarks Half Marathon is testament to how well the event has been received by the running community and by those people looking for a unique and special fundraising event. “We’re thrilled that the 2019 race day was such a success and are delighted with the feedback from both our runners and partners, which undoubtedly has played its part in the increase in interest for 2020.”

Last year, LLHM raised over £7.2 million for good causes, making the total sum raised for charity since the inaugural event two years ago £12 million.

London Landmarks Half Marathon takes in some of London’s biggest landmarks including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, Nelson’s Column, the Gherkin, the Shard, the Tower of London and the London Eye It also has an emphasis on historical and cultural landmarks and facts.