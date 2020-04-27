Superhero in the Home challenge to support frontline workers

TFA Ltd’s Superhero in the Home challenge takes place tomorrow, 28 April, raising money for NHS Charities Together as well as other good causes working on the Covid-19 frontline.

With 28 April National Superhero Day, Superhero in the Home asks people to show their support for those working on the frontline by wearing a superhero outfit or mask and sharing a picture, as well as donating.

It's easy to be a Superhero on Tues 28th April…

1⃣Dress up as a Superhero

2⃣Take a picture and post online using #oursuperheroes or #superherointhehome

3⃣Get friends, family and colleagues involved to help set a #WorldRecord

4⃣Donate to charity

Visit https://t.co/LZ6JRhHzPN pic.twitter.com/ZUzK3eRDdJ — Superhero in the Home – 28th April 2020 (@superheroincity) April 26, 2020

Superhero in the Home has a range of resources on the site, and is encouraging participants to make a day of it by involving the family, and taking part in activities such as baking, poem writing, and making comic strips.

TFA Ltd (The Fundraising Agency Ltd) is also hoping to set a new world record for the most people photographed in a superhero suit, for which it needs 1,581 people to email, tweet, Instagram, or post on Facebook or YouTube a photo or video of themselves with the hashtags #oursuperheroes and #oursuperheroesinthehome.

The main benefitting charity will be NHS Charities Together, but Superhero in the Home also has a number of charity partners, including Age Exchange, Carers Trust, and FareShare. Each one is listed on the site, with people invited to find out more or donate to them by clicking on their logo.