Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Superhero in the Home challenge to support frontline workers

Posted by on 27 April 2020 in News
0 Comments
Superhero in the Home challenge to support frontline workers

TFA Ltd’s Superhero in the Home challenge takes place tomorrow, 28 April, raising money for NHS Charities Together as well as other good causes working on the frontline.

With 28 April National Superhero Day, Superhero in the Home asks people to show their support for those working on the frontline by wearing a superhero outfit or mask and sharing a picture, as well as donating.

 

 

Superhero in the Home has a range of resources on the site, and is encouraging participants to make a day of it by involving the family, and taking part in activities such as baking, poem writing, and making comic strips.

TFA Ltd (The Fundraising Agency Ltd) is also hoping to set a new world record for the most people photographed in a superhero suit, for which it needs 1,581 people to email, tweet, Instagram, or post on Facebook or YouTube a photo or video of themselves with the hashtags #oursuperheroes and #oursuperheroesinthehome.

The main benefitting charity will be NHS Charities Together, but Superhero in the Home also has a number of charity partners, including Age Exchange, Carers Trust, and FareShare. Each one is listed on the site, with people invited to find out more or donate to them by clicking on their logo.

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />