Celebs join Guide Dogs for attempt at Guinness World Record for biggest virtual tea party

Imelda Staunton, Martin Clunes, Eddie Izzard and Stephanie Beacham are among a host of charities joining Guide Dogs today, for what it hopes will be the world’s biggest virtual tea party.

With today (21 April) being National Tea Day, Guide Dogs is swapping its usual fundraising tea parties to the Great Guide Dogs Virtual Tea Party. As well as raising funds, the charity is aiming to achieve a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people attending a virtual tea party.

The participating celebrities will be sharing photos of themselves enjoying a cup of tea and some of their favourite cake and biscuit recipes. Tea party virtual guests are invited to visit the charity’s Facebook page to follow the event and join in, and to donate the price of a cuppa either on Facebook, or via the Guide Dogs site.

They will also have the opportunity to be part of a Guinness World Record attempt with the charity asking supporters to share a selfie enjoying their favourite cuppa between 3pm and 4pm.

Lorraine Kelly David Bradley Imelda Staunton Fiona Bruce Eddie Izzard Stephanie Beacham



