Celebs join Guide Dogs for attempt at Guinness World Record for biggest virtual tea party

Imelda Staunton, Martin Clunes, Eddie Izzard and Stephanie Beacham are among a host of charities joining Guide Dogs today, for what it hopes will be the world’s biggest virtual tea party.
With today (21 April) being National Tea Day, Guide Dogs is swapping its usual fundraising tea parties to the Great Guide Dogs Virtual Tea Party. As well as raising funds, the charity is aiming to achieve a Guinness World Record for the largest number of people attending a virtual tea party.
The participating celebrities will be sharing photos of themselves enjoying a cup of tea and some of their favourite cake and biscuit recipes. Tea party virtual guests are invited to visit the charity’s Facebook page to follow the event and join in, and to donate the price of a cuppa either on Facebook, or via the Guide Dogs site.
They will also have the opportunity to be part of a Guinness World Record attempt with the charity asking supporters to share a selfie enjoying their favourite cuppa between 3pm and 4pm.
Pam White, Fundraising Manager at Guide Dogs said:
“Over the last few years our wonderful supporters have been hosting tea parties around the country on National Tea Day and donating the proceeds to Guide Dogs. Whilst that isn’t possible in person this year, we’re excited to host our first ever virtual tea party.
“In these uncertain times we have adapted our services so we can continue to help those with sight loss. We also remain committed to the welfare of our 8,000 dogs, which are being cared for across the UK. Our income is dropping and it costs £13 a day to support each of our life changing dogs – that’s £100,000 every single day. Donating the cost of your cuppa on National Tea will ensure people with sight loss don’t feel alone now, and in the future.”
