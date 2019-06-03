Applications open for Clarion Housing Group’s William Sutton Prize

Clarion Housing Group has opened applications for the second year of the William Sutton Prize, with up to £20,000 on offer in each of two categories.

Clarion is seeking applications from individuals or organisations presenting an innovative concept, product or service that will have a positive social impact on a community. The deadline is 31 July.

The William Sutton Prize for Social Innovation will be awarded to an individual or organisation that has developed a ground-breaking new product, concept or service that will make a positive social impact on disadvantaged groups or communities.

will be awarded to an individual or organisation that has developed a ground-breaking new product, concept or service that will make a positive social impact on disadvantaged groups or communities. The William Sutton Prize for Placemaking and Affordable Housing Design will be awarded to an individual or organisation that has developed a groundbreaking design concept that will improve the quality of life and support the wellbeing of residents and communities.

The William Sutton Prize was developed by Clarion Housing Group to celebrate William Sutton’s legacy as a 19th century innovator and philanthropist who bequeathed his fortune to improve the quality of social housing.

A prize fund of up to £20,000 is on offer for each of the categories, with the funding provided by Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group. The winning entries will be determined by a panel of industry experts led by Clare Miller, Group Chief Executive of Clarion.

One of the winners of the inaugural William Sutton Prize was Micro Rainbow for its proposal to expand the number of safe homes available to vulnerable LGBTI asylum seekers and refugees.

Sebastian Rocca, Founder and CEO of Micro Rainbow, said:

“The sexuality, gender identity and immigration issues we work to address can make organisations reluctant to provide support, but this was not the case with Clarion Housing Group. Winning the William Sutton Prize has made such a difference, increasing our profile and injecting much-needed resources to support the growth of the project. We would very much encourage other social enterprises and charities to apply.”

The other winner was VeloCity (pictured) whose vision is to redesign villages for the 21st century with higher density housing and a design that promotes physical activity and an end to car dependency.

