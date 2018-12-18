Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Primark raises £2.4m for Make-A-Wish® UK over five years

Posted by on 18 December 2018 in News
Primark has raised £619,720 this year from the sale of jumpers in aid of Make-A-Wish UK, taking its total over five years to £2,466,633.

Jason Suckley, CEO, Make-A-Wish UK, and Caroline Gullick, Director of Buying, Primark Stores Ltd, marked the total by wearing some of the jumpers that have been on sale in Primark stores.

Since 2014 Primark Ltd and its customers have been fundraising for Make-A-Wish UK. The total sum raised has enabled the charity to grant wishes to more than 820 children with critical illnesses. Indeed, it has directly supported more than 30 children’s wishes by playing host to shopping wishes, and donating clothes and accessories to enhance wishes.

 

12,000 wishes granted

In 32 years, more than 12,000 wishes have been granted in the UK, and more children than ever before are asking Make-A-Wish UK to grant their One True Wish. Children like six-year-old Alyssa, who wishes to drink hot chocolate with Santa, or thirteen-year-old Hope, who wishes to see the Christmas lights in London. In 2018, Make-A-Wish aims to grant 1,000 children’s wishes.

 

 

