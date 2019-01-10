Yeo Valley Farm offers 10 evenings for charity fundraising events

Somerset-based family-owned farming and dairy company Yeo Valley Family Farm is offering to host 10 charity evenings during 2019. It is inviting applications from charities wishing to put on a fundraising event at the venue in the village of Blagdon, in the Yeo Valley.

The company will help the selected charities to put on their event. “We’ll completely cover the venue and food costs so you can send every penny you raise to the great cause that you’re supporting”, they say.

They are keen to maximise the potential of each event so charity applicants should be confident they can fill up to 100 seats on their night. They should aim to raise £5,000 or so on the evening.

The evenings that are still available are all Thursdays and are:

7th March

25th April

27th June

25th July

24th October

21st November

The deadline to apply for a Yeo Valley farm charity evening is 21 January. Successful applicants will be informed by the end of January. There are terms and conditions for the offer.