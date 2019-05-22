Salesforce.org-led coalition urges action on social impact measurement

A coalition led by Salesforce.org is calling for philanthropists and charities to direct more thought into how measurement and responsible use of data can benefit society.

The coalition, including Candid (formerly Guidestar), the Urban Institute’s Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy, New Philanthropy Capital, and Salesforce.org, have today (22 May) released Impacting Responsibly: a report designed to help charities, philanthropists and non-profits measure their social impact in a responsible manner.

The Impacting Responsibly report aims to engage thought leaders in philanthropy and measurement and evaluation around a core set of impact-related themes ranging from capacity building, data privacy, to governance, and data ownership. More than two dozen contributors outline these key themes in greater detail, and identify issues and resources for those seeking further exploration.

Many of those engaged in developing the report are discussing the topics addressed in Impacting Responsibly at the Good Tech Fest currently being held in Chicago (21 to 23 May). The coalition will then continue to discuss the findings of the report with the social sector throughout the year via webinars and presentations at conferences.

It hopes that Impacting Responsibly will help to identify both key paths worthy of further exploration and help drive consensus for appropriate follow-up recommendations interested parties can take to further explore these topics.

Brian Komar, VP Global Impact at Salesforce.org, said:

“The impact measurement movement presents a unique opportunity to reimagine how to address long-standing sector challenges including diversity and inclusion, beneficiary feedback, onerous reporting, and transparency and accountability. Overcoming these challenges and seizing these opportunities, however, will not happen if left to chance.”

Shena Ashley, Vice President of the Urban Institute, noted: