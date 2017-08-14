Civil Society Futures inquiry call for contributions

Civil Society Futures is calling for contributions to its inquiry into the future of civil society in England.

With a deadline of 5th September for initial submissions, Civil Society Futures is seeking contributions on what the future may hold for civil society, such as:

How will the different forms of civic network respond to social, political, environmental and technological change?

What types of civil society organisation will be important over the next decade? What purpose will civil society need to fulfil in the future?

What do you think they should be doing?

What do you think they will find themselves doing but should steer well clear of?

It also welcomes submissions of relevant data, research reports, interviews, examples of best practice, and other evidence for issues affecting the future of civil society, including international contributions. Responses should be no longer than 1,000 words and multimedia contributions are encouraged.

Submissions will support the creation of an open source bank of research into the future of civil society and may be shared publicly on Civil Society Futures’s online hub. Opinion pieces on the same topics are also sought – you can get in touch with Adam, adam.ramsay@opendemocracy.net, if you would like to contribute to the hub in other ways.

The call for evidence builds on an initial literature review by Civil Society Futures and will help to expand this initial review and its associated open database as well as further inform the future research direction of the inquiry.

The call for contributions sits alongside a strand of research via community workshops in eight locations across England. Further engagement via a series of Civil Society Futures Conversations will be running in parallel for communities of practice, interest or locality.

All submissions received will be reviewed by the Inquiry panel members and a synthesis will be shared on this online hub as appropriate. An additional call for evidence may take place in January 2018 depending on initial submissions.

