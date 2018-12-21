Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

44% of Brits would forego a Christmas present in exchange for a gift to charity

Posted by on 21 December 2018 in News
0 Comments
christmas presents
44% of Brits would forego a Christmas present in exchange for a gift to charity

44% of people would be willing to receive fewer presents and instead see the money go to a good cause.

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF)’s latest polling of 1,124 adults aged 16+ by YouGov also reveals that three out of 10 people give to charity during the festive season, with the average person donating £20. Homelessness is the top cause given to over Christmas, followed closely by children’s charities and animal welfare.

For those doing the cooking on Christmas Day, the average person in the UK will spend £40 on ingredients, whilst each one spends £100 on average on presents for that special someone.

Commenting on the numbers, Susan Pinkney, Head of at the Charities Aid Foundation said:

“Many British people are at their most generous during the festive period; at CAF our data indicates that November and December are consistently the peak months for charity donations. It really is a great time to support a cause that you care about, whether that’s by donating a little money, buying a set of charity Christmas cards or volunteering. There are countless ways to give back this Christmas.”

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />