44% of Brits would forego a Christmas present in exchange for a gift to charity

44% of people would be willing to receive fewer Christmas presents and instead see the money go to a good cause.

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF)’s latest polling of 1,124 adults aged 16+ by YouGov also reveals that three out of 10 people give to charity during the festive season, with the average person donating £20. Homelessness is the top cause given to over Christmas, followed closely by children’s charities and animal welfare.

For those doing the cooking on Christmas Day, the average person in the UK will spend £40 on ingredients, whilst each one spends £100 on average on presents for that special someone.

Commenting on the numbers, Susan Pinkney, Head of Research at the Charities Aid Foundation said: