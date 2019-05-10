8 corporate fundraising partnerships supporting good causes

The latest round up from UK Fundraising includes a range of charities and their corporate partners, both big and small, from Airbus to Welsh estate agent Moginie James.

We are proud to share the news of our new national partnership with @alzheimerssoc. We have pledged to raise a minimum of £20,000 across our network of offices over the next 12 months and to make at least 1,000 new Dementia Friends! https://t.co/HMPccT04C8 pic.twitter.com/3D1JSZHOb3 — Right at Home UK (@RightatHomeUK) April 30, 2019

Right at Home UK & Alzheimer’s Society

Homecare provider Right at Home has launched a new charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, pledging to raise more than £20,000 across its network of 59 locally-owned offices in the UK. The two organisations will also work together to share best practice and knowledge. Right at Home regularly holds Dementia Friends information sessions but has committed to creating 1,000 new Friends within the next 12 months. It will be starting its fundraising efforts during Dementia Action Week, running from 20-26 May before preparing to bake for Cupcake Day on 13 June.

Our two year charity partnership with @Airbus has raised a staggering £188K! What’s more 4,300 Airbus staff have now been trained in CPR! pic.twitter.com/VwNyTi4Rf7 — BHF (@TheBHF) May 5, 2019

Airbus & BHF

Airbus raised £188,000 for British Heart Foundation over the course of their two-year partnership, with more than 4,000 Airbus staff at its at its Filton and Broughton sites also trained in CPR. Unlike the BHF partnership, which was exclusive, 10 charities have been selected by staff this year for a 12-month partnership – five for Broughton and five for the Filton site. The Broughton charities are Claire House Children’s Hospice, Wales Air Ambulance, Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, North East Wales Search and Rescue, and Nightingale House Hospice. The five charities chosen by Filton staff are Jesse May Children’s Hospice at Home, Help Bristol’s Homeless, Headway Bristol, Severn Freewheelers and St Peter’s Hospice.

We're delighted to announce a new Charity of the Year partnership with Cardiff estate agent @MoginieJamesUK! https://t.co/Yy78x16ZAS — Llamau (@LlamauUK) May 6, 2019

Moginie James & Llamau

Estate agent Moginie James has chosen Llamau as its Charity of the Year 2019-20. Moginie James will donate £5 for every sale or letting completed during the term of the partnership, in addition to a calendar of fundraising activities, kicking off with a ‘Great Office Bake Off’ in May.

Shulmans LLP & Martin House

Leeds-based corporate law firm Shulmans LLP has announced that its team has raised more than £8,000 for Martin House. Shulmans employees selected Martin House as its charity of the year in 2018. During the year, Shulmans organised a series of fundraising initiatives, including two members of staff taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge and regular activities at the firm’s Wellington Place office such as clothes drops, monthly dress down days, bake sales and the annual Shulmans boys vs girls netball match. The team also donned red suits and bushy beards to participate in the annual Wetherby Santa Run in December.

We're thrilled to announce @TeenageCancer Trust as our #charity partner this year 🎉🎊. The work they do supporting young people facing cancer is amazing and we're looking forward to doing everything we can to support this great cause. #Donating #CharityWork pic.twitter.com/Mbtu0V1wCQ — Metro Bank (@Metro_Bank) May 8, 2019

Metro Bank & Teenage Cancer Trust

Metro Bank has formed a one-year partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust, with the aim of raising over £150,000 for the charity. Metro Bank colleagues will be organising and participating in fundraising activities throughout the year – from bake sales and raffles, to marathons and mountaineering. Donations from customers made via Metro Bank’s Magic Money Machines in its 66 stores will be added to the fundraising total too. Metro Bank also gives colleagues a Day to AMAZE – a day to volunteer their time and / or skills or give back to their local community. As part of this, Teenage Cancer Trust will be providing opportunities for Metro Bank colleagues to get involved with the charity.

Kwik Fit & Children with Cancer UK

Kwik Fit has chosen Children with Cancer UK as its 2019 charity of the year, with a fundraising goal of £1 million. The annual Kwik Fit company conference saw 11 year old Luke Everett and his parents Claire and Graham travel from their home in Surrey to Birmingham’s NEC to share their story of Luke being diagnosed with hepatoblastoma as a baby, and his subsequent treatment and recovery, as well as his love of gymnastics, which has seen him compete in the British gymnastics championships. The family had travelled to say thank you to Kwik Fit employees for choosing Children with Cancer UK as the company’s charity of the year.

Now, you can grant wishes by playing games! @UTOMIK offers online subscriptions to 900+ PC games. When you subscribe through https://t.co/LvrqKOZFk7 your subscription will help support our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child. #utomik #makeawish #charity #gaming pic.twitter.com/wQX6RN1s25 — Make-A-Wish Intl (@MakeAWishIntl) April 16, 2019

Utomik & Make-A-Wish

Utomik is supporting Make-A-Wish by donating family subscriptions to enhance gaming-themed wishes, offering wish children and their families the opportunity to play over 900 PC games. In addition, every time someone subscribes through Utomik’s Make-A-Wish affiliate page, the company will donates €5 is donated to Make-A-Wish International when the subscription starts, and then donates part of their subscription to the charity each month after that.

Miller Homes & Habitat for Humanity

Miller Homes has pledged to build more ‘Habitat Homes’ and support its WaSH (water, sanitation and hygiene) programme in Malawi. The housebuilder, which has raised over £300,000 for Habitat for Humanity since 2016 and built four homes in Malawi, is being joined by 12 of its partners in the initiative, including H&H UK, Ibstock Brick, Forterra Building Products, Tarmac Building Products, and the NHBC. The team will build new homes for orphans and vulnerable children in Salima, Malawi in June, whilst also aiming to raise £30,000 to fund the construction of a new bridge in Chikwawa district which will allow for the construction of vital sanitation facilities serving Mazongoza Primary School.