Nisa raises £40k in 18 months through charity’s collecting tins

Nisa retailers have raised £40,000 for local causes through collecting tins on their shop counters and in the stores.

The collecting tins generate income from Making a Difference Locally (MADL), the charity set up by the national chain of local shops. The total was raised from over 850 collecting tins. The money raised is distributed to good causes across the UK and Ireland.

The Making a Difference Locally collecting tins were first offered to Nisa partners in April 2017 at Nisa’s Retail Exhibition. They offer another way for retailers to provide even more support to their local communities by inspiring and accepting charitable donations from customers.

Valerie Aston, Nisa partner and director of the Proudfoot Group in Scarborough, said of the tins: “We’ve had them in our stores since May, and between them they’ve already raised over £1,620.

“The tins are great because they help us to support even more local causes. Our customers are very much aware of the MADL charity and how we use the funds to donate to good causes, and so are happy to donate any spare change when making their purchases at the checkouts.”

£10m and 10,000 donations milestones in 2018

This is the 10th anniversary year of Making a Difference Locally.

Kate Carroll, Nisa’s Head of Charity, said: “This year has been a truly exciting one for Making a Difference Locally and has already seen us achieve milestones of £10 million raised and 10,000 donations made to local communities through the charity.

“It’s fantastic that our partners have raised such a significant amount for good causes in this way, in addition to the support they already give to their communities through the charity, and we look forward to seeing more great donations being made locally in the run up to Christmas.”

