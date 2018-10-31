Nisyst introduces eBay module to CHARiot EPoS system

Charity retail ePoS software developer Nisyst has introduced two new modules to CHARiot to help charity retailers access eBay as a channel to market, and make processing HMRC Gift Aid reclaims easier.

The software modules are designed to help charity retailers extend and grow their marketplace while also making their internal processes easier and more resource efficient.

The new integrated eBay link is now available to all of Nisyst’s CHARiot software users, and enables retailers to reach the eBay marketplace with minimal resource investment.

The Gift Aid module is a single scan barcode functionality that negates the need for head offices to keep manual records of Gift Aid and of the shops where the donations were made by automating these processes, enabling charities to keep track of Gift Aid donations automatically whether items are sold in their shops or on eBay, for example.

Dave Chunilal, Technical Director of Nisyst, said: