Nisyst introduces eBay module to CHARiot EPoS system

Charity retail ePoS software developer Nisyst has introduced two new modules to CHARiot to help charity retailers access eBay as a channel to market, and make processing HMRC Gift Aid reclaims easier.
The software modules are designed to help charity retailers extend and grow their marketplace while also making their internal processes easier and more resource efficient.
The new integrated eBay link is now available to all of Nisyst’s CHARiot software users, and enables retailers to reach the eBay marketplace with minimal resource investment.
The Gift Aid module is a single scan barcode functionality that negates the need for head offices to keep manual records of Gift Aid and of the shops where the donations were made by automating these processes, enabling charities to keep track of Gift Aid donations automatically whether items are sold in their shops or on eBay, for example.
Dave Chunilal, Technical Director of Nisyst, said:
“Managing retail via eBay can be a very time consuming and a resource intensive process, with head offices needing to keep manual records of Gift Aid and manually trace those records back to the respective shops where the donations were made. Our new integrated link automates all these processes for charities and enables them to sell on eBay at either shops or their head office. Unique barcodes allow Gift Aid to be fully auditable by HMRC, freeing up our customers to maximise the retail value of their stock donations, use their resources appropriately while also maintaining maximum control over any Gift Aid on donated goods.
“The second module, Single Scan Barcode, offers charity retail teams heightened levels of control and accuracy when pricing stock and processing Gift Aid, as well as stock management information on donated and non-donated sites.”
