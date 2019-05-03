5 outlets for positive news

Fed up with the daily doom and gloom and looking for some good news instead – as well as somewhere to share your own? Here’s a short round up of positive news outlets, print and web, that also feature charity news.

The Happy Newspaper

Emily Coxhead’s The Happy Newspaper is a platform for sharing positive news and wonderful people. The first issue launched in December 2015 and since then, has been released quarterly, featuring happy news collected over a period of three months. The newspaper is a 32-page publication organised chronologically, with news articles arranged month by month and also has an entire section dedicated to Everyday Heroes: people, groups or organisations nominated by readers to feature in the paper because they add a bit of sunshine to the world.

Welcomes charity news? Yes, has a charities and campaigns page in every issue.

How to contact: Send news to thehappynewspaper@gmail.com and it will get through to the right place.

Website: https://thehappynewspaper.com/

Positive News

Published by Seán Dagan Wood and edited by Lucy Purdy, Positive News is a cooperative with any surplus made reinvested in its journalism. Published four times a year in January, April, July and October, the current affairs magazine covers stories of environmental and social progress through independent reporting.

Welcomes charity news? Yes – covers a lot of stories related to charities, social enterprises and the third sector so welcomes press releases and news information.

How to contact: Send to newsdesk@positive.news

Website: https://www.positive.news/

Good News Shared

Web-based Good News Shared celebrates the impact and achievements of charities, non-profits, and social enterprises and says it is always on the lookout for uplifting charitable stories that will leave readers feeling inspired or even moved to tears, and is about someone or something doing a charitable act for another.

Welcomes charity news? Yes.

How to contact: Via http://goodnewsshared.com/contribute-charity-news/

Website: http://goodnewsshared.com/

The Rooftop

Also web-based, The Rooftop launched in 2018 to help charities and campaigners share their positive stories with the public. The Rooftop features daily positive news on the site and via social channels and is funded by social enterprise Campaign Collective.

Welcomes charity news: Yes – welcomes all ‘news worth shouting about’ but it must have a quality picture with it.

How to contact: Submit via the site or contact editor@therooftop.news

Website: https://therooftop.news/

The Happy Hood

The Happy Hood is a print magazine that only features good news, and focuses on Northampton. Founded by Laura Graham and Paige Taylor, the community magazine has just celebrated its first birthday, with the fifth issue now out. It is available to buy online and from independent shops in Northampton.

Welcomes charity news: A real community magazine, it’s interested in all the good stuff going on in the Northampton area including local charities and community projects. If you are based or work in Northampton, and have something coming up like a fundraising event or a good news story about how your charity has changed lives, then they want to hear from you.

How to contact: Via the site, on social media: Facebook @thehappyyouproject or Instagram @happyyouproject, or via email: thehappyyouproject@gmail.com

Website: https://thehappyyouproject.bigcartel.com/