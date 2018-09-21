Site launches to share positive charity news with public

A news site has launched to help charities and campaigners share their positive stories with the public.

The Rooftop will feature daily positive news on the site and on social channels.

Funded by social enterprise Campaign Collective, the site will feature an upbeat story everyday about the positive change that charities, social enterprises, universities, trade unions and the public sector are making.

Helping teachers tackle excessive workloads | @NEUnion & @educationgovuk launch campaign encouraging schools to work with staff to reduce the burden of bureaucracy #BackToSchool https://t.co/dcPhNsNrfc — The Rooftop (@newsfromrooftop) September 20, 2018

Simon Francis, Founder Member of Campaign Collective, said:

“One of the biggest challenges that we as campaigners face in trying to create a better society is getting our voices heard. Existing media outlets are either reluctant to cover this kind of news or just don’t have the space. This means positive stories don’t get noticed and the public don’t hear about the amazing work of campaigners. “The Rooftop is here to change that. Unashamedly upbeat, this new and innovate media outlet will celebrate the best of campaigners’ achievements and promote them directly to the public online and via our Facebook page and group.”

The Rooftop soft-launched at the Social Enterprise World Forum in Edinburgh on 14 September and is spend the next month building up an initial audience before a formal launch later in 2018. The Rooftop’s branding was developed by Open, and the website by Karen Stewart.