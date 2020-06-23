Frugi opens Happy Childhood Fund offering up to £5,000 per project

Ethical and organic baby and children’s clothing company Frugi has launched the Happy Childhood Fund: an initiative aimed at helping improve the lives of vulnerable children living in poverty throughout the UK.

The fund will be ongoing, and offers up to £5,000 per project.

Frugi is encouraging UK registered charities working with children and communities in any of three following areas to apply: hunger, shelter, and nature.

The areas represent the core elements of Frugi’s main mission statement, and it is looking for grass roots charities of any size to apply, with it seeking to fund projects in their entirety rather than running costs. Applications will open four times throughout the year and will last for three weeks each time.

CEO Hugo Adams commented:

“I am extremely excited to announce the launch of our Happy Childhood Fund at this precarious time. It goes without saying that many children and families have been put under a lot of strain these past few months. By aligning our goals and combining funds with many other worthwhile charities all over the country, Frugi can make a bigger impact in helping many vulnerable children lead better, happier lives.”

Charities can apply through a Survey Monkey form at www.welovefrugi.com/bigchange and the first deadline is 8 July.

Founded in Cornwall in 2004, Frugi already donates 1% of its turnover to charity every year through its Little Clothes BIG Change project. To date, it has given more than £600,000 to good causes. At the end of this financial year in June, Frugi will also be donating an additional £140,000 to charity for the past year. This amount will be divided and shared amongst its charity partners, including The Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Chance for Childhood and Little Life Savers.