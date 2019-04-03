FT Seasonal Appeal open for applications until 10 April

The FT’s 2019/20 Seasonal Appeal, which supports one charity, highlighting its work and asking FT readers to donate to help it continue its activities, is open until 10 April.

All charities must have a global remit and should be registered with charitable status in the UK and US.

To be considered, charities should:

Have an international scope

Have a particular focus on on-the-ground work, rather than research

Be innovative, trustworthy and honest in their approach

Demonstrate evidence of impact in their chosen field and explain how they evaluate their work

Be able to generate compelling news stories and features that have relevance to an FT audience

Illustrate how they will build and promote the appeal amongst their supporters

Be able to prove that they have strong governance, financial and accountability structures. Charities will be asked to supply financial information from the last two years and their financial viability will be assessed.

The Seasonal Appeal Committee will also consider entries from social enterprises with explicit social aims.

Applications opened in February and close on 10 April. Interviews will take place from 29 April-22 May with shortlisted charities, with FT staff voting on 3 June, and the winning charity partner announced on 30 June.

Previous FT appeal partners have included 2018/19’s Habitat for Humanity, Alzheimer’s Research UK – for which it raised over £600,000 in 2017/18, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders, Stop the Traffik, and International Rescue Committee.

More information on entry criteria is available via the FT site.