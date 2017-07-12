Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Five tweets for fundraisers on 12 July 2017

Posted by on 12 July 2017 in News
0 Comments
Five tweets for fundraisers on 12 July 2017

More ideas, inspiration, , and a dose of ‘did you know?’ in our latest selection of wisdom for fundraisers.

 

1. Giant cheques

Ever wondered where giant cheques originated from? The kind that are used for publicity purposes in so many charity fundraising stories – except on UK Fundraising where we refuse to feature them on the grounds that they are lazy and unthinking?

The earliest known example of one, of which a photo exists, might surprise you. And it’s not the cheque in the image below.

 

2. The laws of modern marketing

These gems apply equally to fundraising. Enjoy.

 

3. Times

Black, white, and read (and green) all over.

 

4. Postmark of respect

The Royal Mail, a committed promoter and supporter of for years, is marking 30 years of the scheme.

 

5. Audience participation 

 

 

 

 

 

 

363 total views, 1 views today

Tags:, , , , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!