Five tweets for fundraisers on 12 July 2017

More ideas, inspiration, humour, and a dose of ‘did you know?’ in our latest selection of Twitter wisdom for fundraisers.

1. Giant cheques

Ever wondered where giant cheques originated from? The kind that are used for publicity purposes in so many charity fundraising stories – except on UK Fundraising where we refuse to feature them on the grounds that they are lazy and unthinking?

The earliest known example of one, of which a photo exists, might surprise you. And it’s not the cheque in the image below.

Where did giant novelty checks come from? https://t.co/ATXWuZu7do pic.twitter.com/WDkRMqGgp9 — Steve MacLaughlin (@SMacLaughlin) July 11, 2017

2. The laws of modern marketing

These gems apply equally to fundraising. Enjoy.

I've researched this for many years now, and I assure you that these are immutable. The laws of modern marketing. pic.twitter.com/Yz41dV01JP — Ryan Wallman (@Dr_Draper) July 11, 2017

3. Christmas Times

Black, white, and read (and green) all over.

From today we are inviting applications from charities to feature in The Times Christmas charity appeal – pls sharehttps://t.co/2YPwnyJgwO — Greg Hurst (@GregHurstTimes) July 4, 2017

4. Postmark of respect

The Royal Mail, a committed promoter and supporter of payroll giving for years, is marking 30 years of the payroll giving scheme.

5. Audience participation

