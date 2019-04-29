Over £20m raised by 2019 London Marathon runners on JustGiving

Nearly 14,000 runners in yesterday’s Virgin Money London Marathon have raised over £20 million for good causes.

This is the largest amount raised via JustGiving for any London Marathon.

Added to the total of £25.5m raised so far by runners using Virgin Money Giving, the official fundraising partner of the event, runners have so far raised over £48.5m from the event.

Over £300m raised over 19 London Marathons

The figure from JustGiving now means that 200,000 London Marathon runners have raised over £300 million over the last 19 years of the event via the platform.

JustGiving added that this year saw an increase in:

the average amount raised by each fundraiser

the average donation given to runners

Vests of the Best

JustGiving uses a number of tools to inspire giving and boosting the sums raised by runners.

Its Vests of the Best Leaderboard is incentivised competition for runners on social media. Top entries included Michael Edwards who raised over £54,000 for Prostate Cancer UK and Hattie Seal whose JustGiving page raised over £45,000 for Breast Cancer Care.

Its Digital Cheer Squad campaign encouraged last minute donations as runners took their marks. Personalised messages of support were sent to fundraisers, with a link to their respective pages.

JustGiving also claimed that is removal of platform fees, offering donors the choice to make a voluntary contribution to support JustGiving’s platform, could also have contributed to boosting the total raised.