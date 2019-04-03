MuslimGiving raises £1.5m in its first year

Online giving platform MuslimGiving marked its first anniversary yesterday with an announcement that the site had helped raise £1.5 million for over 300 charities.

The site, launched in April 2018, promotes and facilities charitable giving by Muslims, and claims to be the first dedicated Muslim online fundraising platform. As well as general charitable giving and fundraising, it promotes the obligatory Zakat and voluntary Sadaqah, as well as Sadaqah Jariya.

So far it has hosted over 700 campaigns, attracted 2,000 fundraisers, and handled donations from over 150,000 donors in over 60 countries. It has grown to nine staff.

It charges fees for standard charitable campaigns, but waives them for emergency and disaster appeals.

MuslimGiving offers regular giving, events, company giving, virtual events (via Strava) and has a number of other new functions being developed.

One year on

At the anniversary event co-founder Ebadur Rahman said: “It is important to engage the sector at every level and provide a forum for charities and professionals to meet, network and learn”. He also confirmed that MuslimGiving was expecting to expand internationally.

The anniversary event at the X+Why building in Whitechapel, London, was attended by many of the charities, donors and partners of MuslimGiving.

Speakers and guests at the event included fundraiser and presenter Rahim Jung; Harun Khan, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain; Nick Greenwood, Policy Development for the Fundraising Regulator; and Mohamed Ali Harrath, Founder and CEO of Islam Channel.

Harun Khan welcomed the success of MuslimGiving, saying: “We need to build the capacity of Muslim charities so that they continue giving. Muslims are the most generous”.

Next up is Aishah Tariq from @Islamchannel and @AWN_org telling us the ways in which they support charities to gain funding. We have many exciting things we will be working on together 🙌🏽 #MG1YearOn — MuslimGiving (@MuslimGivingUK) April 1, 2019

RamadanGiving

The event also saw the launch of RamadanGiving, a campaign by MuslimGiving just for Ramadan.

Last year MuslimGiving reported that British Muslims donated an average £301 an hour over the month of Ramadan through the platform.

This year’s campaign on a dedicated site will see MuslimGiving sharing fundraising ideas and encouraging visitors not just to donate but also to take part in fundraising activities.