Dedicated online giving platform for Muslim charities launches

MuslimGiving, an online donation platform for Muslim charities has launched.

Founded by a team of digital consultants and former Islamic charity fundraisers, as well as fundraising for Muslim charities, MuslimGiving also specialises in Zakat, Sadaqah and other forms of Islamic monetary contributions.

The platform has been designed to meet sharia requirements and its primary aims will be to focus on the fundamentals of online fundraising and building relationships between donors and charities.

It offers customisable microsite and campaign pages, while team pages and fundraising pages also let teams and individual supporters raise funds via the platform.

Charities are invited to register on the site now.

Managing Director, Ebadur Rahman described MuslimGiving as:

“An umbrella organisation for UK-based Muslim-led charities whose primary goal is to help Muslim charities secure vital funds, by providing a bespoke online donation portal that caters for the charities, fundraisers and donors.”

He added: