New ice cream flavour from Morrisons to raise funds for CLIC Sargent

Morrisons is selling a new ice cream to raise funds for CLIC Sargent to support children and young people with cancer. Welcome to Candyfloss and Apple ice cream!

The treat was developed with the help of taste testers who have all been supported by CLIC Sargent, the charity for young lives struck by cancer.

The winning flavour, Candyfloss and Apple, will be sold across Morrisons stores nationwide to raise £45,000 for their charity partner, CLIC Sargent. The sale of each pack will generate 15p for the charity.

Morrisons’ partnership with the charity began in 2017, and so far it has raised £7.5 million.

Ice cream tasting party

Five-year old Albie Noble from Huddersfield was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in summer 2017. In September last year he joined other young people supported by CLIC Sargent at an ice cream tasting party at Morrisons head office in Bradford to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Albie is no stranger to ice cream. When first diagnosed he “ate nothing but ice cream for a week”. He will continue receiving treatment for the cancer for the next two years.

His mum, Annie James, said: “We loved attending the tasting party at Morrisons, it was great for Albie to be with others facing similar situations, just being able to have fun and to feel normal.

“It was also lovely to chat to other parents, while of course tasting lots of delicious ice cream. Albie and his brother couldn’t get enough of all of the different flavours to choose from!

“We’re really proud to support the launch of the new ice cream, you can tell Morrisons really care about their partnership with CLIC Sargent and they do so much to help make a difference.

“We really love how Morrisons and CLIC Sargent organise things for the whole family to get involved in, it helps bring normality to our situation even though Albie is poorly.

“CLIC Sargent has helped us so much, they provided a grant when Albie was diagnosed which helped with parking and petrol costs and assigned us a social worker to support our older son, giving him someone to talk to, we can’t thank them enough. I’m now also a member of the Parent’s Advisory Board so I can use our experiences to help others.”

Emily Bell, Ice Cream Buyer at Morrisons, said: “We wanted to create a fun flavour that the whole family can enjoy, with 15p per each pack supporting young lives facing cancer across the UK.”

So far support from Morrisons has enabled CLIC Sargent to give more than 5,000 grants to help families with the financial costs of cancer. The money has also funded a team of Nurse Educators who will work with community hospitals so confident cancer care can be delivered locally. That means less travel and disruption to family life.

More ice cream fundraising