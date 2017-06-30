New ice cream flavour to raise funds for Unicef’s #CookForSyria

Jude’s, the family ice cream company, has created Honey & Toasted Almond flavour ice cream and is donating £1 from the sacle of each tub to Unicef UK as part of its #CookForSyria campaign.

The new flavour was inspired by the flavours of Syria, and uses British honey and toasted almond flakes for a smooth nutty scoop.

Chow Mezger, MD and son of founder Theo Mezger and his wife Jude (hence the company name) said: “We are delighted to launch this delicious Syrian inspired flavour in collaboration with #CookForSyria. At Jude’s we’re committed to supporting children and young people through our charitable giving and we’re proud to support #CookForSyria.”

Jude’s Honey & Toasted Almond is available from Ocado from July, together with Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and other retailers. The 500ml tub has a RRP of £4.50.

Hampshire-based Jude’s uses milk from a herd of 220 Holstein crossed with Friesian cattle at Matterly Farm.

A tasty snap to whet the appetite from @felicityspector A delightful pistachio polenta sfouf cake created by @imadssyriankitchen at the @cookforsyria x @thegoodegg_ @londonfoodmonth dinner this week. Served with a generous scoop of our honey & toasted almond ice cream. Launching in July in Ocado with £1 from every tub going to @nextgenlondon A post shared by Jude's Ice Cream (@judesicecream) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

The company is committed to donating 10% of its profits to charities that work with children and young people.

#CookForSyria

#CookForSyria is a nationwide fundraising initiative curated by Instagrammer Clerkenwell Boy EC1 in collaboration with Serena Guen, Founder of SUITCASE Magazine, in aid of UNICEF UK‘s Children of Syria Fund and NEXTGen London, Unicef UK’s young professional movement.

UNICEF’s NEXTGen London is part of a global UNICEF initiative bringing together diverse groups of young professionals who are committed to helping transform the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children. In the UK, the focus is on supporting child victims of the Syrian Civil War.

309 total views, 309 views today