Metcalfe’s skinny popcorn raises over £50k for CLIC Sargent

Popcorn company Metcalfe’s has donate £51,839 to CLIC Sargent from sales of its Metcalfe’s skinny® popcorn over the last three years.

Its original target in 2014 had been to raise £30,000 and it reached the half-way point within a year. The partnership is being extended for two more years.

Sales of Metcalfe’s Sea Salt popcorn generate a donation to the cancer charity for patients under 25. The charity packs carry the CLIC Sargent logo.

Rachel Kirby-Rider, Director of Income and Engagement at CLIC Sargent, said:

“We are over the moon that our partnership with Metcalfe’s skinny is set to continue. They have smashed their fundraising targets and regularly donate popcorn to families affected by cancer who are staying at our Homes from Home.



“We also have to thank Metcalfe’s staff for their own fundraising, including running and cycling which has raised even more money. CLIC Sargent is dedicated to fighting for young lives struck by cancer, and we are delighted to have Metcalfe’s continued support with this mission.”



