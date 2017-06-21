Argos raises £2m in two years for Macmillan Cancer Support

Retailer Argos has raised £2 million for Macmillan Cancer Support over two years. The funds raised are the equivalent of paying for one year’s work by 38 Macmillan nurses across the UK helping those living with cancer.

Macmillan won the Argos staff vote to become the retailer’s charity partner in 2015.

Staff have dressed up and donated for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween and Christmas. Others have been brave enough to shave their heads for charity as well as taking on gruelling challenges like Tough Mudder, marathons and cycling events.

Over 400 Argos staff, including Chief Executive Officer John Rogers and members of the senior Argos team, are preparing to take on the 26 mile-long ‘Mighty Hike’ challenges happening in scenic spots across the UK this summer.

National collection

Argos staff also raised over £70,000 during its last ‘national collection’ in January 2017 on the day of the new season’s range launch. They also raised over £50,000 during the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in September last year.

John Rogers, CEO at Sainsbury’s Argos, said: “We’re so proud of the way that our colleagues and customers have come together over the past two years to raise such significant funds for Macmillan. It is a fantastic cause, close to the hearts of many of us at Argos, and raising £2million simply wouldn’t have been possible without the unstoppable enthusiasm that we have seen along the way.”

The partnership continues.

Sainsbury’s Argos sells more than 60,000 products under the Argos and Habitat brands. Argos is the UK’s largest high street retailer online and the second most visited website, with nearly a billion website visits a year. More than half of the company’s sales originate online.

