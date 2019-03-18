Six events raising funds for charity

Here are six of the events raising funds for charity to have caught UK Fundraising’s eye this month.

Red Sky Ball & Children’s Heart Unit Fund

Almost 800 people came together on 8 March at the annual Red Sky Ball gala dinner, to raise over £55,000 for the Children’s Heart Unit Fund (CHUF). The sell-out event was organised by Sergio and Emma Petrucci who have been raising money for CHUF since their daughter Luna received life-saving treatment from the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman at two-years-old. With the £55,000 raised at Friday’s event, the family have now raised in excess of £305,000 for CHUF in the past three years helping to fund state of the art machinery and equipment for the Freeman, Sunderland Royal and James Cook hospitals.

Hidden London

Tickets for a new season of Hidden London tours of disused stations and other secret locations went on public sale on Friday 8 March. Organised by London Transport Museum, the new season runs from 11 April to 27 September 2019. The programme includes the following locations: Aldwych – The end of the line, Charing Cross – Tour & complimentary Skyfall screening, 55 Broadway – London’s first skyscraper, and Clapham South – Subterranean shelter.

Aztec Escape & Cure Leukaemia

Cure Leukaemia has become the official charity for ‘Aztec Escape’, an action-packed obstacle course race (OCR), which takes place on Saturday May 18th at Cliff Lakes in Tamworth. Working in conjunction with the Aztec Escape team this will be the Cure Leukaemia Family Fun Day 2019 with entrants invited to take part in the various OCR distances at a reduced price in return for fundraising. People of all ages are encouraged to take part with a ‘Rookie Race’ for kids and then distances of 6km, 12km, 18km and 24km available for all abilities.

Rough Runner

Game show-inspired obstacle course event, Rough Runner (also main image) has now helped to raise over £1 million for charity through its participants. Since the first Rough Runner event in 2014, participants have raised money for over 300 national and regional charities, with the average individual fundraiser bringing in close to £500. According to online fundraising platform JustGiving, 2018 was Rough Runner’s most prolific fundraising year yet, with over £360,000 raised for charity by participants across seven nationwide events.

Banking on Barnardo’s

The second Banking on Barnardo’s fundraising event, held on 13 March at London’s Merchant Taylor’s Hall, was attended by 240 leaders from the financial services industry and raised over £297,000 for the charity. The money will go towards the charity’s frontline Child Sexual Exploitation, Mental Health and Young Carer services. The first event was in 2016.

London Landmarks Half Marathon charity mascot race

On Sunday 24 March, 17 charity mascots will line up at the London Landmarks Half Marathon to take part in the first ever charity mascot race. Ranging from Guide Dog’s fluffy mascot ‘Hero’ to WaterAid’s TAP and toilet, each mile will be run by one or more of the mascots alongside 13,000 runners aiming to raise £6 million for charity. The event will also see the first ever appearance of the race organiser’s brand new mascot, ‘The Tommy’s Rainbow’.