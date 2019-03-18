Mind me launched as “99% digital fundraising factory”

French digital fundraising specialists Fred Fournier and Claude Pouvreau have launched Mind me, “a new kind of structure” designed to help nonprofit organisations in their fundraising.

They describe it as a “99% digital fundraising factory”. While digital underpins much fundraising, “mind me would never consider digital alone… and because mind me do many other things… offline”.

Fournier explains that the agency’s objectives are “not only to raise funds but also ensure awareness, preference, loyalty and finally commitment”, ensuring a very donor-centric vision.

Challenges and opportunities for French fundraising

At mind me’s launch, Fournier shared some of the key challenges faced by French charities and fundraisers, and the opportunities that digital offers:

• a 6.5% decrease in individual giving to French charities during first semester 2018

• 85% of French fundraisers consider that the nature of fundraising work has changed over the last five years

• 24% of French fundraisers spontaneously said that digital is the main reason for these changes

• 55% of French people under 30 years old believe that nonprofit organisations do not know how to speak to a young audience

• Only 7% of French people believe that the nonprofit sector is the most able to bring change in our society.

Mind me team

Fred Fournier is is one of the pioneers of digital fundraising in France and has more than 20 years of experience in the sector. He has been the managing director of Optimus, then deputy President of Hopening, and has worked with nonprofits across Europe and internationally.

Claude Pourvreau also has extensive digital fundraising experience, and has helped many organisations in France develop their digital fundraising. He is a former digital director of Optimus and Hopening.

They are joined by three other colleagues at launch, with data, direct marketing, and strategy experience. Between them they have worked with the LIRYC University Hospital Institute in Bordeaux, anti-torture and death penalty NGO ACAT, and a major Parisian museum.

Mind me is a member of the European fundraising network developed by Direct Mind Agency in Austria and Mindwize agency in the Netherlands.