Donations through Spektrix grow almost 100% in a year

Charitable donations made through cloud-based arts management software firm Spektrix grew by almost 100% last year.

Donations rose from £46.5 million in 2017 to £92 million in 2018, while it also started working with 74 new organisations – growing its client base to 412 – and increased sales through the system from £378 million to more than £500 million.

Tickets sold through Spektrix grew to 22.5 million while headcount at its UK and North American offices grew from 92 to 120.

Major UK client wins included London’s Barbican Centre, the Theatre Royal Bath, Colston Hall Bristol, St Martin’s Theatre in the West End, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, and Opera Holland Park.

Last year also saw Spektrix secure £5 million in growth funding from Foresight Group Venture Capital Trusts.

Michael Nabarro, CEO and co-founder of Spektrix said: