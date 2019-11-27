CharityCheckout expands into event registration with Primo Events acquisition

CharityCheckout has acquired Primo Events, adding online event management tools to the CharityCheckout Fundraising suite to provide charities with an all-in-one solution for event registration and fundraising management.

According to CharityCheckout and Primo Events, this is the first time a UK provider will offer charities an all-in-one solution for event registration and fundraising.

The acquisition means CharityCheckout will be able to offer a charity-branded service to charities; providing supporters with a seamless experience from registering for an event to reaching their fundraising target, without the need to divert to a third-party site and enabling charities to fully own their supporter relationships.

The integration of both event registrations and fundraising pages into one platform will also help to improve reporting for charities, and save them money.

Currently, most charities will use a ticketing provider to promote events and sell tickets. Once a supporter has registered or bought a ticket, they are asked to set up a fundraising page on a different site to raise money for the charity. However, according to recent CharityCheckout research of 1,000 members of the public, 47% of donors are put off giving if they have to join a third-party fundraising platform to do so.

To date, Primo Events has processed 3 million tickets for over 9,000 events on its platform, while CharityCheckout has processed donations of over £45 million.

Under the deal, CharityCheckout retains the Primo Events team and their office in Northern Ireland and will continue to invest in the product and support all existing clients. Simon Taylor, Primo’s Founder, will also take up a new role as Head of Technology at CharityCheckout.

Chester Mojay-Sinclare, CharityCheckout Founder and CEO said:

“Primo Events has been a key player in supporting charities in the event space and we believe it will be a powerful addition to our existing suite of charity-branded fundraising tools. We’re proud to be able to offer charities even more control over their fundraising and empower them with the tools they need to raise more money for their causes.”

Taylor commented:

“Primo’s long term aim has always been to achieve an end to end event registration and fundraising tool that mean charities no longer need to rely on third party fundraising platform integrations. We’re really excited to become a part of the CharityCheckout family in achieving this and helping charities to have an even bigger impact on the world.”

CharityCheckout will also continue to support existing partnerships, including that with Blackbaud as a distributor of the Primo Events system, and likewise, existing integrations with JustGiving and Everydayhero will also still be supported.