New categories announced as 2019 National Fundraising Awards open for entries

The Institute of Fundraising has opened entries for its 2019 National Fundraising Awards, and announced four new awards.

The National Fundraising Awards are now in their 29th year, and the four new categories have been created to highlight and celebrate diversity and excellence across the fundraising community.

The new awards:

Fundraising Campaign of the Year

This new award will recognise an outstanding fundraising campaign that the judges think deserves the merit of being the best of the year. The judges will be open to submissions that are multi-channel or discipline specific. It could, for example, be an individual giving, legacy or digital campaign or focus on fundraising from a specific audience. It will clearly demonstrate excellence, creativity and innovation and closer connect supporters with beneficiaries.

The #ChangeCollective Award

For an individual or organisation that has championed equality, diversity and inclusion in their fundraising or within their fundraising workforce. Building on the values set out in the Institute of Fundraising’s Manifesto for Change, this new award celebrates the work an individual or organisation has done to promote equality, diversity and inclusion in their fundraising activity, campaigns or organisational ways of working.

Regional Campaign of the Year

For a charity that has demonstrated an innovative approach to regional fundraising. This may be for any type of activity used to raise charitable income on a specifically regional basis and may include events, volunteer-led fundraising, legacy or corporate partnerships. Nominations may be for a campaign conceived in, or targeted at, a particular geographical area, or a national campaign rolled out regionally.

Achievement in Philanthropy

This Award recognises outstanding examples of philanthropy by an individual or organisation or a team that has achieved considerable and recognisable philanthropic impact. Entries for this Award are encouraged from trusts and foundations, philanthropy and major donor fundraising teams or individual fundraisers. Individual philanthropists can also be nominated for their philanthropic impact.

The full list of categories is available on the awards site, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony held at the Brewery in London on Monday 1 July, during the IoF’s Fundraising Convention. Entries are open until 27 March.

Katie Johnson, Head of Events and Communities at the IoF said:

“I’m delighted to announce the opening of entries for 2019 National Fundraising Awards, and I’m pleased to reveal the new awards that will really help us celebrate the incredible work that fundraisers have done over the past year. Here at the IoF, we’re anticipating the 2019 awards to be the biggest and best yet.”

UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake is Chair of the Awards Judging Panel. He commented: