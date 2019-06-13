Marie Curie, Woodland Trust & Salvation Army among winners of this year’s IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards

Marie Curie, Woodland Trust and Salvation Army are among the winners of the 2019 IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards, while Jim Baggett, Founder Director of Wood for Trees has received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

The eighth IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards were celebrated at London’s Royal Institute of British Architects last night (12 June) with charities and suppliers recognised for their excellent use of data and insight in fundraising.

Other winners included Cancer Research UK, British Red Cross, The Children’s Trust, Wood for Trees, and Marketing Metrix.

The awards saw record numbers of entries received in a number of categories with the Most Powerful Insight Using Data Analysis category seeing eight entries shortlisted as a result while Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising had seven.

Nick Mason, Chair of the IoF Insight in Fundraising SIG and Founder of UpliftingData commented:

“At the heart of all good fundraising is great insight and it was really encouraging to see so many strong entries across all of the categories, giving every indication that the role of insight continues to grow throughout the sector. It seems we’ve been able to lift our heads up from our concentration on the implementation of GDPR, and to start really considering how we can improve our organisations’ fundraising. All categories were hard-fought, and our congratulations go out to everyone who has been shortlisted, highly commended and of course to this year’s winners.”

The Award Winners:

Most Powerful Insight Using Data Analysis

Winner: Marie Curie, REaD Group, Natural Data Insight and Caversham Analytics

Highly Commended: The Salvation Army with Marketing Metrix

Most Powerful Insight Using Research

Winner: Woodland Trust

Highly Commended: Oxfam GB

Best Use of Insight in a Small-to-Medium Charity

Winner: The Children’s Trust with Wood for Trees

Highly Commended: Julia’s House with Wood for Trees

Best Use of Data and Analysis in Digital Fundraising

Winner: Cancer Research UK

Highly Commended: Alzheimer’s Research

Best Use of Insight to Improve your Donor Experience

Winner: Woodland Trust

Highly Commended: NDCS

Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising

Winner: The Salvation Army with Marketing Metrix

Highly Commended: Parkinson’s UK

Most Powerful Use of Insight in One-to-One Fundraising

Winner: Macmillan Cancer Support

Highly Commended: Brooke Hospital for Animals with UpliftingData

Supplier of the Year

Winner: Wood for Trees (nominated by Cats Protection)

Highly Commended: DTV & JAA Media (nominated by Cats Protection)

Team of the Year

Winner: British Red Cross

Highly Commended: Cancer Research UK

Rising Star

Winner: Kirsty Arbuckle of MacMillan Cancer Support

Outstanding Contribution

The Outstanding Contribution Award went to Jim Baggett, formerly Director of Wood for Trees, which he founded in 2007, and prior to that a Director and owner at Occam DM Ltd.

The shortlist was also announced for the IoF National Fundraising Awards 2019 – Best Use of Insight. This National Award celebrates and rewards the best examples of data insight in fundraising with the shortlist made up of five award winners from the ‘core discipline’ categories of the Insight in Fundraising Awards.

Cancer Research UK Entry: Online Journey Analysis

Entry: Online Journey Analysis Marie Curie, REaD Group, Natural Data Insight and Caversham Analytics Entry: The Big SHIFT: Mapping the future of fundraising at Marie Curie

Entry: The Big SHIFT: Mapping the future of fundraising at Marie Curie Woodland Trust Entry: Supporter Journeys Project

Entry: Supporter Journeys Project Marketing Metrix (with The Salvation Army) Entry: Forensic Analysis Allows The Salvation Army to Improve Mass Fundraising Results

Entry: Forensic Analysis Allows The Salvation Army to Improve Mass Fundraising Results Macmillan Cancer Support Entry: Corporate Partnerships Brand Insight

The winner will be announced at the Awards, held during the Institute of Fundraising’s National Convention on 1 July.