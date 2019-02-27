BHF seeks Heart Heroes

The British Heart Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2019 Heart Heroes awards.

The Heart Heroes awards launched last year and honour those health professionals and members of the public going above and beyond to save and improve the lives of those battling heart and circulatory disease.

Nominations close this Friday 1 March 2019 and those shortlisted will be invited to an awards ceremony in London on 20 September when the winners will be announced.

There are three categories to nominate in: My Healthcare Hero, Inspirational Heart Hero and the Mark Lynn Young Heart Hero (under 18).

The Young Heart Hero award is named in honour of an 8-year old who lost his fight with heart disease weeks before he was due to receive his own award at last year’s ceremony.

Simon Gillespie, Chief Executive of the BHF, said:

“Last year’s Heart Hero Awards ceremony was a fantastic and emotional night which celebrated winners and nominees from different walks of life and from every part of the UK. They ranged from inspirational children to remarkable fundraisers and heroic individuals who stepped up to save the life of a stranger using CPR. But they all shared a spirit that embodies all that is best about the UK. “We know there are many more unsung Heart Heroes out there and we’re calling on you to nominate them for this year’s awards so the BHF can shine a light on their selfless achievements and raise awareness of the need for continued funding to bring new hope to the seven million people living with conditions such as stroke, coronary heart disease, vascular dementia and diabetes. I’m in no doubt that their dedication and selflessness will mean more lives will be saved from heart and circulatory disease.”

Main image: One of last year’s winners – Ivy, and her dad.