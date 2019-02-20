£610,000 available through Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation

The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation, formerly the LCFC Foxes Foundation, will make its first major donations under its new name this spring, to coincide with the late Leicester City Chairman’s birthday.

The Foundation supports good causes in Leicestershire and beyond, and is inviting charities and organisations of all sizes to apply for funding, with up to £610,000 available in total, in honour of Khun Vichai who would have been 61 this year.

Applications will close on Thursday 28 February, and a selection of causes will then be selected by the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation Board of Trustees and a senior working group from within the Club.

Funds will be solely allocated for specific projects outlined on application with priority given to the requests of local causes, with a particular emphasis on those operating within the East Midlands/Leicestershire area.

Khun Vichai was one of five victims of a helicopter crash at King Power Stadium last October, and would have turned 61 on 4 April. His birthday was a fixture in the Leicester City calendar during his chairmanship, which would see him give beer, cakes and gifts to supporters during the nearest home match day. To maintain this spirit of giving, the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation, renamed in his honour, is donating the money through a special campaign, named ‘Gift Of A Wish’.

Leicester City CEO Susan Whelan said: