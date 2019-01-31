Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Up to £30,000 on offer to help aspiring individuals achieve ambitions

Posted by on 31 January 2019 in News
0 Comments
Everest Lewis Golden Foundation
Up to £30,000 on offer to help aspiring individuals achieve ambitions

Applications have opened for the 2019 Everest Lewis Golden Foundation, which offers to help people fulfil an extraordinary talent or personal challenge.

Launched in early 2018, the foundation is named after the founder of double glazing company Everest, Lewis Golden, who passed away towards the end of 2017. This year it will be offering up to £30,000 this year to help aspiring individuals or groups achieve their ambitions. There will be two separate entry periods this year – Spring / Summer, and Autumn / Winter, and the next deadline for applications is 30 June.

Everest received numerous applications for the Spring 2018 round of the Foundation. The inaugural beneficiaries of the Everest Lewis Golden Foundation were four students from the University of Oxford who had a shortfall in of £2,800 for an expedition to South Greenland.

The foundation also donated £5,000 to a young musician to go towards a second-hand Heckel bassoon, which can cost over £30,000 due to demand, with a 12 year waiting list for a new one.

 

 

Everest has a history of supporting inspirational people to help them achieve their goals. In addition to the foundation, it has previously sponsored war veteran and mountain climber Les Binns, Medway Women’s Rugby Football Club, and eight-year-old Aston MacAndrew-Uren who is following his father, grandfather and great grandfather into motor racing.

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />