Fawcett Society Spirit of Women Changemakers Grants Announced

The Fawcett Society has announced the successful grantees for the Spirit of Women Changemakers small grants programme.

The programme is supported by funding charity Spirit of 2012 (Spirit), which created the Changemakers programme to mark the centenary of women winning the right to vote in 1918.

Over 400 charities and social enterprises applied to The Fawcett Society‘s programme, Successful applicants Amina MWRC, Blueprint 22, Disability Wales, Fearless Futures, Leap Confronting Conflict, Stills Gallery Edinburgh, and The Runnymede Trust will receive grants of £8,000 to £15,000 to work in communities across the UK.

The funded activity includes work across England, Scotland, and Wales, with women across different age ranges, ethnic groups, and disabled and non-disabled people. It ranges from a media and workshop campaign to change perceptions of disabled women in Wales, to intensive workshops on objectification with at-risk girls in south London.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of The Fawcett Society said:

“We were delighted with the quality and diversity of the many applications we received, which demonstrated the ambition in the voluntary sector to tackle the harmful norms and stereotypes that underlie gender inequality in our society. We are looking forward to working alongside these great organisations to drive real change across the country.”

Main image: Fearless Futures.

