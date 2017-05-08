Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Second funding round for Transform Foundation website grant programme

Posted by on 8 May 2017 in News
The second round of Transform Foundation’s 2017 charity website grant programme has opened for applications.

Tranform Foundation‘s programme will again be providing £18,000 to charities to fund the redevelopment of their websites in order to:

  • increase their ability to raise funds
  • more effectively serve their beneficiaries
  • raise broader awareness of their cause

The 2017 website grant programme round follows a pilot in 2016, which resulted in websites that collectively went on to raise over £1.3m online for the successful applicants. The first round of funding took place earlier this year.

The grant is principally aimed at charities with annual incomes between £350k and £30m, although smaller charities can also apply. Larger charities will also be considered for specific project or fundraising sites. Any type of non-profit organisation may apply, with successful applicants in the past including causes as diverse as community development, disability, education, theatre, mental health, hospices, national heritage, volunteering, family, children & youth, addiction, homelessness, international aid, and arts.

To apply for the grant or to find out more details, visit the website grant programme section of the Transform Foundation website.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

