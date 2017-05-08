Second funding round for Transform Foundation website grant programme

The second round of Transform Foundation’s 2017 charity website grant programme has opened for applications.

Tranform Foundation‘s programme will again be providing £18,000 grants to charities to fund the redevelopment of their websites in order to:

increase their ability to raise funds

more effectively serve their beneficiaries

raise broader awareness of their cause

The 2017 website grant programme funding round follows a pilot in 2016, which resulted in websites that collectively went on to raise over £1.3m online for the successful applicants. The first round of funding took place earlier this year.

The grant is principally aimed at charities with annual incomes between £350k and £30m, although smaller charities can also apply. Larger charities will also be considered for specific project or fundraising sites. Any type of non-profit organisation may apply, with successful applicants in the past including causes as diverse as community development, disability, education, theatre, mental health, hospices, national heritage, volunteering, family, children & youth, addiction, homelessness, international aid, and arts.

To apply for the grant or to find out more details, visit the website grant programme section of the Transform Foundation website.

