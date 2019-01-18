MOD to donate thousands of Army ration packs

The Ministry of Defence is to donate thousands of Army ration packs via FareShare over the next few years, to help fight food poverty.

Some 20,000 unused operational ration packs will be donated. The ration packs are enough to sustain ten soldiers for a 24 hour period, containing nutritionally balanced meals and providing 4,000 calories per individual – enough to sustain an active person over a 24-hour period. They include items for breakfast, lunch and dinner, such as porridge, sausages, baked beans, pasta and rice.

The military will provide the packs to FareShare, which distributes food to nearly 10,000 UK charities.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood said:

“Ration packs help provide nutritionally balanced meals to our armed forces on operations around the world. But charity begins at home, and I’m pleased our partnership with FareShare will make sure no food goes to waste. FareShare does a fantastic job redistributing food across the country and I’m proud the military can support communities in this way.”

Mr Ellwood also said that the donation of ration packs would not be a one off, but something the MOD would do every year going forward, and that the Department was looking at how to make them as environmentally friendly as possible.

Main image: reused under MOD Consent Licence and the Open Government Licence.