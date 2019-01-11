Search Seven beats target to raise £20k in seventh anniversary fundraising campaign

Digital marketing agency Search Seven has beaten its target to raise a total of £20,000 through its seventh anniversary fundraising campaign #share7, to be shared amongst its seven chosen charities.

Search Seven pledges to give 7% of its profits to charity or the local community, It set itself the target of raise £17k across seven different charities in 2018, in celebration of its seventh anniversary. This meant raising the total amount that raised over in its previous six years in one.

The charities are:

Most of the fundraising took place via auctions, raffle prizes and sponsorship at events, including a charity football match at AMEX Stadium, a charity golf event at Mid Sussex Golf Club and a charity pub quiz at Grand Central.

Gavin Willis, Managing Director of Search Seven said:

“I’m blown away that we have exceeded our target and raised a total of £20k in support of seven fantastic charities. We sent out an email to each charity and told them what we were going to give to them. Their responses of gratitude and stories of what they are going to do with the money had me in tears as we are now understanding the real impact that #share7 will have on people’s lives.”

The feedback from the charities includes:

“We will commit Search Seven’s donation to helping vulnerable 16 to 25-year olds to move from crisis to independence.” – The Clock Tower Sanctuary

“With the money that you raised we can help pay for more people with dementia to access our National Dementia Helpline.” – Alzheimer’s Society

“We have just started a campaign to raise enough money to provide a lifesaving operation to Gilipina – a young lady with a tumour behind her eyeball. [The money raised] will give Gilipina the funds to start her treatment, as well as help towards beds and books at both the primary and secondary school” – Nkuringo Primary & Secondary School, Uganda

Willis added: