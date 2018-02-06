GivenGain adds Teams function to its fundraising platform

Global online fundraising platform GivenGain has added Teams to its stable of charitable fundraising tools. Now groups of people, from friends and family, to companies, clubs and educational institutions can collaborate to raise funds together.

Two major events have recently joined the platform and are utilising the Teams function:

Cape Epic , one of the world’s biggest amateur cycling races that attracts elite professional mountain bikers from all over the world

, one of the world’s biggest amateur cycling races that attracts elite professional mountain bikers from all over the world the Two Oceans Marathon, known as “the world’s most beautiful marathon”.

Teams, like individual users, can use GivenGain to fundraise for one charity or for more than one.

Marius Maré, GivenGain’s marketing manager, explained the value of Teams, saying: “GivenGain Teams is pitched at event organisers and corporate social investment [CSI] managers around the globe and works by leveraging the personal networks of staff or event participants fundraising together for any charity registered on GivenGain.”

Peer-to-peer fundraising functions are not new, and nor are those focused on employee fundraising networks. But they can be effective, maximising the sense of competition, often with gamification techniques.

“The average GivenGain fundraiser raises $500, so if a Team gets 1,000 supporters, it can raise $500,000,” added Maré.

How to use Teams

A Team fundraising organiser must first register on GivenGain to create a Team fundraising page.

Team members are then invited to start individual fundraising projects linked to the account and to share it with their family and friends to ask for donations. Specific charities can be linked as beneficiaries, either by the organiser or Team members.

GivenGain allows donors to give in eight currencies. Since 2001, GivenGain has helped more than 2,100 charities to raise more than $34 million from over 145,000 donors in 193 countries. Charity partners include WWF, Unicef, Habitat for Humanity, The Red Cross, Missing Children and MSF.

The GivenGain Foundation is nonprofit organisation registered in Switzerland, with offices in the USA, UK, South Africa and Switzerland.

WATCH: raise money for charity this holiday and in 2018