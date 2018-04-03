Digital marketing agency celebrates 7 years with initiative to benefit 7 charities

Brighton-based digital marketing agency Search Seven is celebrating its seventh birthday this year with #Share7: a fundraising initiative to raise £17,000 to benefit seven charities.

Search Seven is raising the funds for Haywards Heath-based Group B Strep Support, local charities RISE, The Sussex Beacon and The Clock Tower Sanctuary, The Trevor Mann Baby Unit (part of Rockinghorse), Alzheimer’s Society and the Nkuringo Foundation, through which it sponsors a primary school in Uganda.

Delighted to kick off our #share7 charity spotlight with a focus on why @gavwillis7 chose The Rockinhorse Children's Charity as one of our 7 charities to support this year! 17k target – 7 charities – 7th birthday https://t.co/n9JOaXZ3AO @Rockinghorse67 #charity #purpose pic.twitter.com/Tjj4Psnjun — Search Seven (@SearchSeven) March 28, 2018

It hopes to achieve its goal by hosting three charity events: a football match at the AMEX stadium on 7 May between Search Seven XI and Trevor Mann Baby Unit XI; a golf event at Mid Sussex Golf Club in August and a charity quiz night in November.

Search Seven also aims to donate up to 7% of its profits to charities and community projects directly and through fundraising initiatives.

Managing Director and Founder Gavin Willis said: