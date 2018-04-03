Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Digital marketing agency celebrates 7 years with initiative to benefit 7 charities

Posted by on 3 April 2018 in News
0 Comments
Digital marketing agency celebrates 7 years with initiative to benefit 7 charities

Brighton-based digital marketing agency Search Seven is celebrating its seventh birthday this year with #Share7: a fundraising initiative to raise £17,000 to benefit seven charities.

Search Seven is raising the funds for Haywards Heath-based Group B Strep Support, local charities RISE, The Sussex Beacon and The Clock Tower Sanctuary, The Trevor Mann Baby Unit (part of Rockinghorse), Alzheimer’s Society and the Nkuringo Foundation, through which it sponsors a primary school in Uganda.

 

It hopes to achieve its goal by hosting three charity events: a football match at the AMEX stadium on 7 May between Search Seven XI and Trevor Mann Baby Unit XI; a golf event at Mid Sussex Golf Club in August and a charity quiz night in November.

Search Seven also aims to donate up to 7% of its profits to charities and community projects directly and through fundraising initiatives.

Managing Director and Founder Gavin Willis said:

“In our first six years in business, we managed to raise a total of £17,000 for various causes. 2018 is going to be a big year for us as we aim to match six years’ worth of fundraising in just one year. We hope that our #Share7 campaign can help make a huge difference to our chosen charities.”

 

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />