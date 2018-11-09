The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity appoints Different Kettle to work on regular giving

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity has appointed Different Kettle as its regular giving strategic and creative partner for the next three years, following a three-way pitch.

Collaborating with The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity team, Different Kettle is to develop a new creative acquisition proposition, as well as campaign concepts and design for use across multiple channels.

The charity needs to raise more money to fund the development of life-saving treatments to benefit patients not only in its own hospitals, but around the world. Growing individual giving income will play a critical role in making this happen.

Vicky Johnson, Head of Individual giving at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity said:

“Different Kettle impressed us with their understanding of our challenge, their positive approach and commitment. We’re excited to start working on this next stage in the development of our fundraising programme.”

Nicola Lapsley, Client Strategy Director at Different Kettle said: