ScottishPower raises £20m for CRUK in six years

ScottishPower has raised £20 million over a six year partnership with Cancer Research UK.

The partnership began in 2012 with a target of raising £5 million but this was reached comfortably.

Fundraising activities have included sponsorship of Race for Life, Shine Night Walk and Stand Up To Cancer campaigns, employee and supplier fundraising as well as creating bespoke ‘Help Beat Cancer’ energy tariffs, bringing together both customers and employees to raise funds.

The partnership and fundraising will continue, as Keith Anderson, CEO at ScottishPower explained.

He said: “When we entered into our partnership with Cancer Research UK raising £20 million was something we could only have dreamed of. So it’s with great pride that we make this announcement today. We simply would not have raised this money without the generosity and support of our customers and employees – their willingness to do whatever they can to raise money and spread awareness about the life-saving work that Cancer Research UK undertakes, is inspiring.

“Earlier this year, we renewed our partnership with the charity until 2021 and we’re now more determined than ever to continue what has been an incredible journey working together in the fight against cancer.”

20 Reasons to Smile

To celebrate the £20 million sum, ScottishPower has launched its 20 Reasons to Smile campaign on Instagram. Working with a team of talented illustrators, it is bringing to life 20 reasons to smile over 20 days in the run up to Christmas.

Leading the campaign is Deborah James, writer and host of the award-winning podcast You, Me and the Big C. Deborah was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer two years ago, aged just 35, and knows all too well the importance of raising money for Cancer Research UK’s research.

Working with Edinburgh illustrator, Aimee Ferrier, Deborah’s reason to smile was brought to life in a depiction of the little things that mean the most to her.

Deborah said: “I simply would not be here today without research; it’s as simple as that. So my reason to smile is the hope that research gives me, the hope that it will allow me to continue living life to the fullest and spending as many precious moments as I can with my friends and family.