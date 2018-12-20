Principality Building Society raises £500,000 for three Welsh charities

Principality, Wales’ largest building society, has raised £500,000 for homelessness charity Llamau, Cancer Research Wales and the School of Hard Knocks, which uses sport to help disadvantaged communities. The total was raised over the past three years.

Staff at Principality’s 53 branches and 17 agencies across Wales organised and took part in a range of activities to raise the sum. These included a midnight mountain walk up Snowdon, sleeping rough at Llamau’s annual ‘Sleep Out’ at Cardiff City Stadium, and trekking 16 miles across the south Wales coast dressed as superheroes.

Julie-Ann Haines, Chief Customer Officer of Principality Building Society, said: “Our colleagues have had a fantastic three years of fundraising, putting their heart and soul into raising thousands of pounds for three extremely worthy charities.”

The £500,000 raised will be split equally between the three charities.

How the funding will be used

Llamau will use the funds to support its services which help to reintegrate homeless or vulnerable people with their families.

Cancer Research Wales will be able to continue its life-saving research studies to help cancer patients across Wales.

The School of Hard Knocks will use the donation from Principality to further support its educational programmes to help those dealing with unemployment or health issues in Wales.

Principality is now in the process of selecting its next charity partners, which will be announced in early 2019.

Formed in 1860, the mutual is the sixth largest building society in the UK. It has assets of over £9 billion.