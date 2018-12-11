CAF launches investment research and simulation tool for charities

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) has launched an investment research and simulation tool built specifically for charities.

The Investment Explorer is free, and allows users to ‘try before they buy’ by building virtual portfolios from a selection of the funds available through the CAF Investment Account.

Charities can research, plan and test their investment choices without exposing any of their money. The platform allows for the creation of multiple portfolios to cover different scenarios and potential needs, and the ability to monitor investments at any time. It has been designed specifically with charities in mind, to provide a simple, safe and secure way for them to learn about investing and to create in-depth fund comparison reports for their trustees.

There are around 500 funds to choose. Options include those from CAF’s own fund range, M&G Investments, Edentree Investments and Rathbones. Once charities progress from Investment Explorer to the CAF Investment Account, there are over 1,200 funds available with more to be added to the platform in due course.

Bridgit Richards, Director of Product & Marketing at CAF said: