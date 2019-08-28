CAF Investment Account hits £205.4m in assets & launches digital knowledge hub

Charities Aid Foundation’s investment platform CAF Investment Account has reached £205.4 million in assets under administration and launched a digital hub for charities looking to grow their investment knowledge.

The CAF Investment Account, which is offered by CAF in partnership with Winterflood Business Services now offers 1,200 charity-specific funds and equities and includes ethical options and Common Investment Funds. For charities that invest their funds, it also has built in dual authorisation for trading to give transactions a clear audit trial.

The CAF Investment Account is part of the newly launched Charity Investment Hub, which is comprised of three separate pillars: Learn, Try and Grow, enabling charities to learn the basics in the investment knowledge centre, and try its free Investment Explorer tool: a “try before you buy” simulator, before making a decision.

Bridgit Richards, Director of Product and Marketing at CAF, said: