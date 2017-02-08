18 more funds available on CAF Investment Account

Eighteen more investment funds are now available on CAF’s Investment Account, with CAF also now having placed £100m of its own investments on the platform since its November 2016 launch.

CAF has added investment firms Cazenove and Kames Capital to the platform, joining a growing list of fund managers including FP CAF, CAF UK Equitrack, Sarasin & Partners LLP, M&G Investments, Edentree Investments and Troy Asset Management.

The CAF Investment Account lets charities research, manage and trade investments in one place, with no minimum investment amount. According to CAF, among the new funds are several exclusively available to charities, and some that are available at lower cost than funds usually available to small and medium-sized charities.

John Low, Chief Executive of CAF, said:

“It is encouraging to see that, in the short time since the CAF Investment Account was launched, there has been demand from further fund managers to make their funds available to charities through the account. CAF has now put a significant share of our own investments into a CAF Investment Account. This will vastly reduce paperwork and make our investments processes much more efficient.”

Information on the platform and how to open an account is available on the CAF website.