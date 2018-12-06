Fewer people gave, but gave more this Giving Tuesday

Early indications from fundraising platform Virgin Money Giving suggest that fewer people gave in this year’s Giving Tuesday compared with the 2017 event, but those that did donate gave more on average than last year, according to Charities Aid Foundation.

Charities Aid Foundation has also revealed that 26% of British people who have heard of #GivingTuesday say they are likely to do something for charity in the future as a result of the movement: equivalent to nearly 1.5 million people.

#GivingTuesday took place last week on the 27 November. It became the top trending item on Twitter throughout the day, with the #GivingTuesday hashtag reaching over 41 million people in the UK alone.

The day also saw celebrity endorsement for many charities from the likes of Cara Delevingne, Sir Richard Branson and pop singer Dua Lipa.

Ben Russell, CAF’s Director of Communications said:

