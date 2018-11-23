Black Friday with a charity twist

It’s Black Friday but there is plenty of charitable activity going on as well as heavy discounting and frenetic shopping. Here is a selection of some of the good being done today by a range of companies.

Trying new and exciting things to push back against the whole….Black Friday narrative! Pay 10% more, and excess goes to charity – read all about what I'm doing here —> "give back friday" at worthwhyle https://t.co/3anZC8B9Xg #givebackfriday pic.twitter.com/7H6nPQuC2J — Worthwhyle (@Worthwhyle_UK) November 12, 2018

Worthwhyle, which sells ethically produced cruelty-free goods is taking a different tack to Black Friday this year. It is asking people to pay 10% more, and the excess will go to charity. The charity (or charities) has yet to be chosen, and is being left to its Instagram followers.

Love Sweat and Tees gave customers 25% off everything on Thursday, and on Black Friday itself is giving 100% of its profits to Bowel Cancer UK, which it also supports throughout the year by giving it 5% of its profits.

Wuka is having an Ethical Red Friday Sale instead, and for every two pairs of period pants sold on Friday and Saturday will give a pair to a woman or girl in need in Nepal.

#BlackFriday is coming…and @HarryHallRiding are very kindly donating £5 to us from all orders worth £50+ placed 23rd-26th November! All you do is enter DONATE5 at checkout to help horses whilst you shop at no extra cost to you. Check the sale out here: https://t.co/SLdYkMxvww pic.twitter.com/NZ5eOCUMT3 — World Horse Welfare (@HorseCharity) November 20, 2018

Harry Hall is donating £5 from every order it receives over £50 between 23-26 November to World Horse Welfare.

FatFace is once again donating instead of discounting this Black Friday and giving £100,000 to the FatFace Foundation to help the charities it supports.

At Likeys Brecon we really don’t like these commercialised sales gimmicks that sucker many people into buying things they really don’t want or need. Instead this BLACK FRIDAY we will donate 10% of all our turnover on the day through our Brecon Store & online to the charity MIND. pic.twitter.com/lekMm57Jgh — Likeys (@Likeys) November 21, 2018

Instead of discounting, Likeys is giving 10% of the day’s turnover to Mind.

Pieminster is putting two of its pies in black pastry for Black Friday, calling it Black Pie Day, and donating the money to Shelter.

We're getting ready for Black friday weekend here at Broken Riders. Save 20% on your order! We'll also be giving 10% of all sales value from Black friday weekend to @MindCharity , the charity for mental health. #brokenriders #mtb pic.twitter.com/3o8Li8wDiK — Broken Riders (@brokenriders) November 20, 2018

Everyone wins with provider of ethical mountain biker apparel Broken Riders – customers get 20% off their order, and 10% of all sales value from the day goes to Mind.

Our Black Friday event is coming up!

From Friday 23 Nov until Giving Tuesday, 27 Nov, you'll be able to buy a copy of Anglo Indian Recipes & Remedies by Bill Lethorn for £7 or 2 copies for £12 (usual price £10). 100% of the proceeds to HOPE #BlackFriday https://t.co/ljZgNJpQVk — The Hope Foundation UK (@HOPE_UK) November 19, 2018

The Hope Foundation is discounting copies of Anglo Indian Recipes & Remedies by Bill Lethorn, with 100% of proceeds going to Hope.

Tech Trust and IBM are partnering to offer charities specially discounted rates on refurbished Apple products on a first-come first-served basis.

And finally, even Third Sector and Civil Society are getting in on the Black Friday action: