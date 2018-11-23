Black Friday with a charity twist

It’s Black Friday but there is plenty of charitable activity going on as well as heavy discounting and frenetic shopping. Here is a selection of some of the good being done today by a range of companies.
Trying new and exciting things to push back against the whole….Black Friday narrative! Pay 10% more, and excess goes to charity – read all about what I'm doing here —> "give back friday" at worthwhyle https://t.co/3anZC8B9Xg #givebackfriday pic.twitter.com/7H6nPQuC2J
— Worthwhyle (@Worthwhyle_UK) November 12, 2018
Worthwhyle, which sells ethically produced cruelty-free goods is taking a different tack to Black Friday this year. It is asking people to pay 10% more, and the excess will go to charity. The charity (or charities) has yet to be chosen, and is being left to its Instagram followers.
View this post on Instagram
Black Friday planning has left us torn between sharing the love with our chosen charity @bowelcanceruk and sharing the love with our lovely followers and customers. So here’s the plan: we’re doing both. 💫 For the whole of Thursday we’re giving our customers 25 percent off EVERYTHING – just enter the discount code TWENTYFIVE at checkout. This will only last for one day and ends at midnight on Thursday. We’ve never done this before – as a small business we can’t afford to discount in the same way that the high street does but we’re truly grateful to all of you for your support over the past year and wanted to do this as a big THANK YOU! 💫 On Black Friday we will be giving 💯 percent of our profit on all sales to @bowelcanceruk – it’s a charity that we support throughout the year but we want to do something special for them over Christmas. ❤️
Love Sweat and Tees gave customers 25% off everything on Thursday, and on Black Friday itself is giving 100% of its profits to Bowel Cancer UK, which it also supports throughout the year by giving it 5% of its profits.
View this post on Instagram
Become a part of this give-a-way. For our Ethical Red Friday Sale – for every two pairs of WUKA sold on Friday AND Saturday we give-a-way one pair to the girls and women who need it most. Everyone is shopping this weekend but shopping at WUKA means you are changing lives of girls and women in Nepal. This weekend Friday and Saturday we are giving you another reason to feel good about shopping. ♻️Yes! along with saving the planet and smashing taboos !!👧🏽 Your shopping will change lives of girls and women in Nepal 🇳🇵 For every 2 WUKA sold over Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th we will give 1 WUKA away for the girls and women who need period pants the most… When our CEO, Ruby Raut, visits Nepal for her keynote speech on 'Innovation in Menstrual Products' at the MenstruAction Health Summit in Kathmandhu in December she will give-a-way all the WUKA period underwear raised – to a Nepalese girls charity. #buy2giveone #timetogive #ethicalblackfriday #onedaytogo #periodpantsforthoseinneeds #ethicalfashion #ethicalclothing #timeofgivingandsharing #timeofgiving #sustainablemenstruation #ecofriendly #lowimpactliving #lowimpact #sustainable #choosetoreuse #plasticfree #mentruationmatters #ecoconscious #zerowastelifestyle #reuseablepants #periodtalk #periodwithoutplastic #plasticfreeperiods #environment #encouraginwomen #womenempowerment #ecofemme
Wuka is having an Ethical Red Friday Sale instead, and for every two pairs of period pants sold on Friday and Saturday will give a pair to a woman or girl in need in Nepal.
#BlackFriday is coming…and @HarryHallRiding are very kindly donating £5 to us from all orders worth £50+ placed 23rd-26th November! All you do is enter DONATE5 at checkout to help horses whilst you shop at no extra cost to you. Check the sale out here: https://t.co/SLdYkMxvww pic.twitter.com/NZ5eOCUMT3
— World Horse Welfare (@HorseCharity) November 20, 2018
Harry Hall is donating £5 from every order it receives over £50 between 23-26 November to World Horse Welfare.
Instead of #BlackFriday discounting, we're donating £100,000 to the FatFace Foundation to help charities close to our hearts
Find out more: https://t.co/C9RMDnasUJ #thanksforgiving #timetogiveback #timewellspent #fatfacefoundation pic.twitter.com/uqzpNkFHet
— FatFace (@FatFace) November 21, 2018
FatFace is once again donating instead of discounting this Black Friday and giving £100,000 to the FatFace Foundation to help the charities it supports.
At Likeys Brecon we really don’t like these commercialised sales gimmicks that sucker many people into buying things they really don’t want or need.
Instead this BLACK FRIDAY we will donate 10% of all our turnover on the day through our Brecon Store & online to the charity MIND. pic.twitter.com/lekMm57Jgh
— Likeys (@Likeys) November 21, 2018
Instead of discounting, Likeys is giving 10% of the day’s turnover to Mind.
Celebrate a different kind of #blackfriday… #blackpieday 🙌 We're wrapping two of our pies in charcoal pastry & giving every penny to @Shelter #dosomegood #charity #littleactsofpieness pic.twitter.com/J6qtGToWGR
— Pieminister (@pieminister) November 21, 2018
Pieminster is putting two of its pies in black pastry for Black Friday, calling it Black Pie Day, and donating the money to Shelter.
We're getting ready for Black friday weekend here at Broken Riders. Save 20% on your order! We'll also be giving 10% of all sales value from Black friday weekend to @MindCharity , the charity for mental health. #brokenriders #mtb pic.twitter.com/3o8Li8wDiK
— Broken Riders (@brokenriders) November 20, 2018
Everyone wins with provider of ethical mountain biker apparel Broken Riders – customers get 20% off their order, and 10% of all sales value from the day goes to Mind.
Our Black Friday event is coming up!
From Friday 23 Nov until Giving Tuesday, 27 Nov, you'll be able to buy a copy of Anglo Indian Recipes & Remedies by Bill Lethorn for £7 or 2 copies for £12 (usual price £10). 100% of the proceeds to HOPE #BlackFriday https://t.co/ljZgNJpQVk
— The Hope Foundation UK (@HOPE_UK) November 19, 2018
The Hope Foundation is discounting copies of Anglo Indian Recipes & Remedies by Bill Lethorn, with 100% of proceeds going to Hope.
Tech Trust launches Black Friday Apple deals https://t.co/eWoZ6KnUnW #charity #feedly pic.twitter.com/zRBIVSOcOd
— Fundraising Works (@Fundraisingwrks) November 21, 2018
Tech Trust and IBM are partnering to offer charities specially discounted rates on refurbished Apple products on a first-come first-served basis.
And finally, even Third Sector and Civil Society are getting in on the Black Friday action:
Black Friday sale is coming! #Watchout @thirdsectorjobs
— ThirdSector (@ThirdSector) November 21, 2018
Black Friday sale! This week only save 20% on Fundraising Magazine* Use code 'FRIDAYFUNDRAISING' at checkout. https://t.co/FH6B7ac8xV
*Offers available to new customers only. T&Cs apply. E&OE. Offer expires midnight on 23.11.2018 pic.twitter.com/U9MarA0H9Z
— Fundraising Magazine (@CSFundraising) November 22, 2018
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]