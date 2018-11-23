Black Friday with a charity twist

Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

It’s but there is plenty of charitable activity going on as well as heavy discounting and frenetic shopping. Here is a selection of some of the good being done today by a range of companies.

 

Worthwhyle, which sells ethically produced cruelty-free goods is taking a different tack to Black Friday this year. It is asking people to pay 10% more, and the excess will go to charity. The charity (or charities) has yet to be chosen, and is being left to its Instagram followers.

 

 

Black Friday planning has left us torn between sharing the love with our chosen charity @bowelcanceruk and sharing the love with our lovely followers and customers. So here’s the plan: we’re doing both. 💫 For the whole of Thursday we’re giving our customers 25 percent off EVERYTHING – just enter the discount code TWENTYFIVE at checkout. This will only last for one day and ends at midnight on Thursday. We’ve never done this before – as a small business we can’t afford to discount in the same way that the high street does but we’re truly grateful to all of you for your support over the past year and wanted to do this as a big THANK YOU! 💫 On Black Friday we will be giving 💯 percent of our profit on all sales to @bowelcanceruk – it’s a charity that we support throughout the year but we want to do something special for them over Christmas. ❤️

Love Sweat and Tees gave customers 25% off everything on Thursday, and on Black Friday itself is giving 100% of its profits to Bowel Cancer UK, which it also supports throughout the year by giving it 5% of its profits.

 

 

Become a part of this give-a-way. For our Ethical Red Friday Sale – for every two pairs of WUKA sold on Friday AND Saturday we give-a-way one pair to the girls and women who need it most. Everyone is shopping this weekend but shopping at WUKA means you are changing lives of girls and women in Nepal. This weekend Friday and Saturday we are giving you another reason to feel good about shopping. ♻️Yes! along with saving the planet and smashing taboos !!👧🏽 Your shopping will change lives of girls and women in Nepal 🇳🇵 For every 2 WUKA sold over Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th we will give 1 WUKA away for the girls and women who need period pants the most… When our CEO, Ruby Raut, visits Nepal for her keynote speech on 'Innovation in Menstrual Products' at the MenstruAction Health Summit in Kathmandhu in December she will give-a-way all the WUKA period underwear raised – to a Nepalese girls charity. #buy2giveone #timetogive #ethicalblackfriday #onedaytogo #periodpantsforthoseinneeds #ethicalfashion #ethicalclothing #timeofgivingandsharing #timeofgiving #sustainablemenstruation #ecofriendly #lowimpactliving #lowimpact #sustainable #choosetoreuse #plasticfree #mentruationmatters #ecoconscious #zerowastelifestyle #reuseablepants #periodtalk #periodwithoutplastic #plasticfreeperiods #environment #encouraginwomen #womenempowerment #ecofemme

Wuka is having an Ethical Red Friday Sale instead, and for every two pairs of period pants sold on Friday and Saturday will give a pair to a woman or girl in need in Nepal.

 

 

Harry Hall is donating £5 from every order it receives over £50 between 23-26 November to World Horse Welfare.

 

 

FatFace is once again donating instead of discounting this Black Friday and giving £100,000 to the FatFace Foundation to help the charities it supports.

 

 

Instead of discounting, Likeys is giving 10% of the day’s turnover to Mind.

 

 

Pieminster is putting two of its pies in black pastry for Black Friday, calling it Black Pie Day, and donating the money to Shelter.

 

 

Everyone wins with provider of ethical mountain biker apparel Broken Riders – customers get 20% off their order, and 10% of all sales value from the day goes to Mind.

 

 

The Hope Foundation is discounting copies of Anglo Indian Recipes & Remedies by Bill Lethorn, with 100% of proceeds going to Hope.

 

 

Tech Trust and IBM are partnering to offer charities specially discounted rates on refurbished Apple products on a first-come first-served basis.

 

 

And finally, even Third Sector and Civil Society are getting in on the Black Friday action:

 

